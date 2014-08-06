Great news for all of you Star Wars fans! Company chief Bob Iger has announced that there will be a growing “Star Wars presence” at Disneyland theme parks.

Iger said this morning during a conference call with analysts, that the company will reveal their new plans for a new Star Wars attraction, next year.

Variety also mentions that “Star Wars is expected to have a major presence at the D23 expo,” Aug. 14-16, at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Iger said that when Disney decides to build new attractions, they will do better when they are branded. Here’s what Iger had to say:

“When we grow ‘Star Wars” presence, which we will do significantly, you will see better bets being made that will pay off for us than were made in the past.”

This is something that we all seen coming. I knew as soon as I heard that George Lucas sold Lucasfilm to Disney, that they would have to make a Star Wars park or land, somewhere. It would be the obvious move.

Are you guys excited for the new Star Wars attractions?