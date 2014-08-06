As reported just a few minutes ago, “Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice” has been moved up to the new release date of March 25, 2016. Now here’s the even bigger news!
DC/Warner Bros. have released the dates of their future films, though no titles yet have been confirmed. Here’s the dates:
- Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice – 03/25/16
- Untitled DC Film – 08/05/16
- Untitled DC Film – 06/23/17
- Untitled DC Film – 11/17/17
- Untitled DC Film – 03/23/18
- Untitled DC Film – 07/27/18
- Untitled WB Event Film – 11/16/18
- Untitled DC Film – 04/05/19
- Untitled DC Film – 06/14/19
- Untitled DC Film – 04/03/20
- Untitled DC Film – 06/19/20
- Untitled WB Event Film – 11/20/20