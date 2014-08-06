573 SHARES Share Tweet

“Batman: Assault on Arkham,” is already available on Digital HD and will be available on Blu-ray and DVD combo pack Aug. 12. Take a look at this new clip which features some familiar faces:

Doing the voice for the always demanding Amanda Waller is CCH Pounder

Other voices in the film are Kevin Conroy (Batman), Neal McDonough (Deadshot), Hynden Walch (Harley Quinn), Troy Baker (Joker), Chris Cox (Commissioner Gordon), John DiMaggio (King Shark) (Nanaue) (Bane), Matthew Greg Gubler (The Riddler), Greg Ellis (Captain Boomerang), Giancarlo Esposito (Black Spider), Jennifer Hale (Killer Frost), Martin Jarvis (Alfred Pennyworth), Christian Lanz (Scarecrow) (Victor Zsasz), and Nolan North (The Penguin).

Here’s the synopsis of the film via DC Comics:

“Gotham is in great danger when the government assembles a group of villains — code named the Suicide Squad — and forces them to break into Arkham Asylum to retrieve top secret information stolen by the Riddler. Things take a turn for the worse when one of the Squad members (Harley Quinn) frees the Joker, who is intent on blowing up Arkham Asylum and Gotham City. Batman must use his super hero wits and strength to thwart the wicked plans of the Joker and the Suicide Squad.

Set in the world of the best-selling Batman: Arkham video game series, this action-packed film takes place between the Batman: Arkham Origins and Batman: Arkham Asylum video games.”

