“Muppets Most Wanted” is almost here! The Blu-ray combo pack is out Aug. 12 and for this reason, I present to you, the duo of Waldorf and Statler to present you with a bonus clip! “Yaaaaaay!”

“Muppets Most Wanted” stars all of your favorite Muppets with starring roles by Ricky Gervais, Ty Burrell, Tina Fey, and dozens of cameos!

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Two Frogs! One Pig! Intrigue! Music! Mayhem! Muppets! There’s plenty of fun for the whole family as Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Animal and the entire Muppets gang head out on a world tour. But mayhem follows the Muppets, as they find themselves unwittingly entangled in an international crime caper. Now Kermit is behind bars at the mercy of prison warden Nadya (Tina Fey), and the World’s Number One Criminal, Constantine—a dead ringer for Kermit—has taken his place. As Constantine and his dastardly sidekick Dominic (Ricky Gervais) plot the robbery of the century, they are pursued by Sam Eagle and Interpol agent Jean Pierre Napoleon (Ty Burrell). Will Constantine get away with his nefarious scheme? Will Kermit escape in time to save the day? Packed with dozens of guest cameos, new songs and the most extended, most exclusive scenes not in theaters, Disney’s Muppets Most Wanted is the most hilarious, most wanted Muppet movie ever!”

