The Blu-ray/DVD for Marvel Entertainment’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier will be available in stores on September 9. The studio has released two deleted scenes that will be included on the discs. You can watch them both below!
Captain America: The Winter Soldier features:
Directors Anthony and Joe Russo
Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America
Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow
Sebastian Stan as James “Bucky” Barnes/Winter Soldier
Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon
Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury
Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill
Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter
Frank Grillo as Brock Rumlow/Crossbones
Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter/Agent 13
Robert Redford as Alexander Pierce
Toby Jones as Arnim Zola
Maximiliano Hernández as Jasper Sitwell
Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark
Garry Shandling as Senator Stern
Georges St-Pierre as Georges Batroc
