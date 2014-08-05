The Blu-ray/DVD for Marvel Entertainment’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier will be available in stores on September 9. The studio has released two deleted scenes that will be included on the discs. You can watch them both below!





After the cataclysmic events in New York with The Avengers, Marvel’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” finds Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, living quietly in Washington D.C. and trying to adjust to the modern world. But when a S.H.I.E.L.D. colleague comes under attack, Steve becomes embroiled in a web of intrigue that threatens to put the world at risk. Joining forces with the Black Widow, Captain America struggles to expose the ever-widening conspiracy while fighting off professional assassins sent to silence him at every turn. When the full scope of the villainous plot is revealed, Captain America and the Black Widow enlist the help of a new ally, the Falcon. However, they soon find themselves up against an unexpected and formidable enemy—the Winter Soldier.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier features:

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo

Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America

Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow

Sebastian Stan as James “Bucky” Barnes/Winter Soldier

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill

Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter

Frank Grillo as Brock Rumlow/Crossbones

Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter/Agent 13

Robert Redford as Alexander Pierce

Toby Jones as Arnim Zola

Maximiliano Hernández as Jasper Sitwell

Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark

Garry Shandling as Senator Stern

Georges St-Pierre as Georges Batroc

