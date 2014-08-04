It’s been over a week since San Diego’s Comic-Con 2014 wrapped up. It was an amazing event with several movie studios showing off there upcoming projects. In full force was Warner Bros with an exciting press conference for the highly anticipated “THE HOBBIT: THE BATTLE OF THE FIVE ARMIES” which opens in theaters on December 17th. The conference hosted director Peter Jackson, Lee Pace, Luke Evans, Philippa Boyens, Cate Blanchett, Evangeline Lilly, Benedict Cumberbatch, Orlando Bloom and Andy Serkis. The Nuke the Fridge crew was also in the house and able to record the entire event and now you can enjoy it as well.

Pay close attention at the 11 minute mark when Nuke the Fridge’s very own Louis Love asks Peter Jackson a question.

“THE HOBBIT: THE BATTLE OF THE FIVE ARMIES” brings to an epic conclusion the adventures of Bilbo Baggins, Thorin Oakenshield and the Company of Dwarves. Having reclaimed their homeland from the Dragon Smaug, the Company has unwittingly unleashed a deadly force into the world. Enraged, Smaug rains his fiery wrath down upon the defenseless men, women and children of Lake-town. Obsessed above all else with his reclaimed treasure, Thorin sacrifices friendship and honor to hoard it as Bilbo’s frantic attempts to make him see reason drive the Hobbit towards a desperate and dangerous choice. But there are even greater dangers ahead. Unseen by any but the Wizard Gandalf, the great enemy Sauron has sent forth legions of Orcs in a stealth attack upon the Lonely Mountain. As darkness converges on their escalating conflict, the races of Dwarves, Elves and Men must decide – unite or be destroyed. Bilbo finds himself fighting for his life and the lives of his friends in the epic Battle of the Five Armies, as the future of Middle-earth hangs in the balance.