Lionsgate and WWE Studios announced today that “Leprechaun: Origins,” starring WWE Superstar Dylan “Hornswoggle” Postl, will have a limited theatrical run on August 22nd after an enthusiastic reception at this year’s Comic-Con where fans were given a sneak peek at footage from the reimagined franchise. The move is intended to support promotional efforts during the film’s multi-platform release on August 26th for Digital HD, Video On Demand and Pay-Per-View, and September 30th on Blu-ray (plus Digital HD) and DVD (plus Digital.)

Here’s the synopsis courtesy of Lionsgate and WWE.

Backpacking through the lush Irish countryside, two unsuspecting young couples discover a town’s chilling secret. Ben (Andrew Dunbar,) Sophie (Stephanie Bennett,) David (Brendan Fletcher) and Jeni (Melissa Roxburgh) quickly discover the idyllic land is not what it appears to be when the town’s residents offer the hikers an old cabin at the edge of the woods. Soon, the friends will find that one of Ireland’s most famous legends is a terrifying reality.

“Leprechaun: Origins” is scheduled for a limited theatrical release on August 22nd. The film stars Dylan Postl, Andrew Dunbar, Stephanie Bennett, Brendan Fletcher, Melissa Roxburgh, Garry Chalk, Teach Grant, Bruce Blain, Adam Boys, Mary Black, Emilie Ullerup and Gary Peterman. Harris Wilkinson wrote the screenplay, while Zach Lipovsky directs.

