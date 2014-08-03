Open Road Films next film will be the crime/drama “Nightcrawler” starring Jake Gyllenhaal. The film’s tagline reads, “The City Shines Brightest at Night.” So, what do you expect? Check out the official teaser trailer and teaser poster!

Here is the synopsis for the film:

Nightcrawler is a pulse-pounding thriller set in the nocturnal underbelly of contemporary Los Angeles. Jake Gyllenhaal stars as Lou Bloom, a driven young man desperate for work who discovers the high-speed world of L.A. crime journalism. Finding a group of freelance camera crews who film fires, crashes, murder and other mayhem, Lou muscles into the cut-throat, dangerous realm of nightcrawling – where each police siren wail equals a possible windfall and victims are converted into dollars and cents. Aided by Nina (actress Rene Russo,) a veteran of the blood-sport that is local TV news, Lou thrives. In the breakneck, ceaseless search for footage, he becomes the star of his own story. #NightcrawlerMovie

“Nightcrawler” is scheduled to arrive in theaters on October 17th. The film stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo, Bill Paxton, Anne McDaniels, Ann Cusack, Kathleen York, Kevin Rahm, Eric Lange, Riz Ahmed, Jamie McShane, Michael Hyatt, Jonny Coyne, Viviana Chavez, Kiff VandenHeuvel, David Dustin Kenyon, Carolyn Gilroy, Emily Dahm, Jason Heymann, Kent Shocknek, Chad Guerrero, Christina de Leon, Tyler Cole, James Huang, Dale Shane, Leah Fredkin, Dig Wayne, Adrian Winther, Kevin Dunigan, Damien Snow, Austin Raishbrook, Bill Seward and Aaron Bledsoe. The film is written and directed by Dan Gilroy.

Sources: thinklatino, IMDb