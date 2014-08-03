web analytics
Search
Home
Share

Hey everyone! Chris Salce here, welcoming you to the last Comic-con cosplay edition of “The C-Word.” In this very special edition, our photographer Carlos Duncan, had a pretty great idea to capture cosplayers doing ordinary things, during the San Diego Comic-Con. Think about it. Have you ever seen Crossbones washing his hands? Roger Rabbit smoking a cigarette, or Iron Man getting caught checking his phone? Well thanks to Carlos, you no longer have to ever wonder how it would look. Now, you can just laugh and look at it. Here are some hilarious pics of cosplayers going out of character to do everyday, ordinary things.

(Photos by Carlos Duncan)

IMG_4368

Crossbones and Superman making sure they have good hygiene and look good, before destroying the city

 

IMG_3743

Even Magneto gets an appetite. They never show that in the comics.

 

IMG_3737

Newspapers still exist somewhere in space

 

IMG_4401

Even superheroes need a break

No matter who you are, you still have to update your status…

IMG_3760

 

IMG_3765

 

IMG_7292

Check out Iron Man in the back

 

IMG_4402

Even Princess Peach needs a pick me up

 

IMG_3850

Who can resist free subs?

 

IMG_7142

Even Tink’s magic fairy dust can’t get her to the front of the lines at Comic-Con

 

IMG_3753

Roger needs a smoke break

 

IMG_3752

What a drag…

 

IMG_3835

A roundhouse kick from Rex is pretty ordinary…right?

 

IMG_4143

Captain America serves the citizens in more than one way. By keeping them refreshed.

 

Well that’s all for our special Comic-con editions of “The C-Word.” Big thanks to Carlos Duncan for these amazing pics. We hoped you all enjoyed the cosplay galleries. As you can see, we had a great time at this year’s Comic-Con. Comeback tomorrow for an interview with cosplayer Twiggy, “The Nerdy Stripper.” It’s a good one! Same Nuke time, same Nuke channel!

 

 

Share