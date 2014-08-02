This one is for all of you Sandman/Neil Gaiman fans. A Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign has started for a fan made short film for DC Vertigo’s Sandman,

Here’s the official press release:

Crowdfunding Campaign Launches for Sandman Fan Film

Seattle, WA (August 1, 2014) – Neil Gaiman fans invite you to step into the world of Sandman. Shadow Dreams, LLC, announces the launch of a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for ‘Hope in the Abyss’, a short film created by fans for fans.

Sandman is an award winning and best-selling comic book series written by Neil Gaiman, which has garnered a cult following since its first release in 1988. The team behind ‘Hope in the Abyss’ are the first crew to adapt a story from the Sandman series into a large scale live-action fan film.

‘Hope in the Abyss’ will be created with a combination of 5K live-action footage, custom-built miniatures, matte paintings, visual effects, puppets, and special effects. The crew assembled to bring the project together has award-winning credits on Iron Man, Lord of the Rings, X-Men, Avatar, Coraline, and Grimm.

Crowdfunding begins on August 1, 2014 and runs for 30 days. The project will only receive funding if it reaches its minimum fundraising goal. Visit the campaign at:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1298804017/hope-in-the-abyss-sandman-fan-film

“This film is a unique opportunity for Sandman fans worldwide to band together and create a work that expresses why Sandman is so important to so many of us,” says Director Andre Kirkman.

The intention behind this bold crowdfunding goal of $150,000 is to create a project that gives Sandman fans a motion picture experience they’ve dreamed about for over two decades. Shadow Dreams launches the Kickstarter campaign with a proof-of-concept teaser trailer that showcases the style of visual and special effects that will be seen throughout ‘Hope In The Abyss’.

‘Hope in the Abyss’ follows Morpheus on his journey into the dreamworld where he attempts to reclaim his dignity, his powers, and his kingdom.

Shadow Dreams LLC was formed by a group of producers who have created highly successful independent film and series work that includes successfully crowdfunded, Emmy-winning, and Academy Award nominated projects.

‘Hope in the Abyss’ is a short-format fan film and is being produced completely as a not-for-profit project. Shadow Dreams, LLC and the producers do not claim to own any copyrights to the “Sandman” name, characters, stories, intellectual property, or livelihood. No copyright infringement intended. All material copyright DC/Warner Bros. All rights reserved.