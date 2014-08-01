Marvel Animation has come out with another action packed team-up in, “Marvel’s Iron Man and Captain America: Heroes Unite.” In this animated film, Iron Man and Cap team up to take on the villains Red Skull and Taskmaster. Our heroes have to stop Red Skull’s Hydra brute army. Two heroes against two powerful villains and a super army? That sounds like a task that only the Avengers can handle. The film stars the voices of Adrian Pasdar and Roger Craig, who reprise their roles as the voices for Iron Man and Cap and Clancy Brown as Taskmaster. Heres my review:

Right when the movie kicks off, you are put in the middle of action. That is always a good sign for a superhero movie. Throughout the film, you get little breaks in between the two superheroes constantly competing to top the other, in who does the most damage to the enemies.

We not only get to see new gadgets from Tony Stark aka Iron Man, but also new gadgets from Captain America, Red Skull and Taskmaster. Most of the gadgets will blow your mind by how awesome they are.

There are so many surprises other than the gadgets that will make your jaw drop. Trust me. We get to see a cameo from a very popular superhero that even I didn’t see coming. Once I seen it happening, I was like “Oh man! It’s about to go down!” Yes, I really said that to myself in my head. We also see a cameo of another hero…kind of. It’s more like a nod to a hero, but in a perfect way. The surprises in this movie really don’t stop. They just keep coming and get better and better as the movie goes on.

Though Captain America is exactly like we seen in the “Avengers” film, (Roger Craig has the Chris Evans voice down to a T) we still get to see a different Captain America than we have ever seen before. Literally, and it’s a good thing. It’s also one of those surprises I mentioned before.

With executive producers Joe Quesada, Jeph Loeb and Stan Lee, you know this is a film that deserves the Marvel name attached.

If you are a fan of Marvel, I strongly suggest this animated film. It was very enjoyable and all of the surprises that happened, just made it that much better. This is my favorite “Heroes Unite” movie so far.

“Marvel’s Iron Man and Captain America: Heroes Unite” is out now on Digital HD, On-demand and on Disney Movies Anywhere.

Here is the synopsis via Marvel:

Iron Man and Captain America battle to keep the Red Skull and his triggerman, Taskmaster, from unleashing an army of Hydra Brutes on the world! Enjoy surpassing twists and a special appearance by one of your favorite Marvel Super Heroes in this action packed feature featuring the voices of Adrian Pasdar and Roger Craig reprising their roles as Iron Man and Captain America, and Clancy Brown as the villainous Taskmaster.

Take a look at this clip from “Marvel’s Iron Man and Captain America: Heroes Unite.”

