This summer is about to get explosive…on AUGUST 15th, see how much fun the ultimate action team has as they battle against the evil Conrad Stonebanks (Mel Gibson) in Lionsgate’s upcoming film, THE EXPENDABLES 3! With the film only two weeks away, we have a BRAND NEW final trailer to feed your action-packed appetite!

THE EXPENDABLES 3 team includes your favorite action heroes – Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Statham, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Terry Crews …and a new generation of badasses – Wesley Snipes, Mel Gibson, Antonio Banderas, Kelsey Grammar, Harrison Ford, Kellan Lutz, Ronda Rousey, Victor Ortiz, and Glen Powell. THE EXPENDABLES 3 will be in theaters everywhere on AUGUST 15, 2014!

Please find additional information about the film below and feel free to share with your readers.

—————————————————–

SYNOPSIS:

In THE EXPENDABLES 3, Barney (Stallone), Christmas (Statham) and the rest of the team comes face-to-face with Conrad Stonebanks (Gibson), who years ago co-founded The Expendables with Barney. Stonebanks subsequently became a ruthless arms trader and someone who Barney was forced to kill… or so he thought. Stonebanks, who eluded death once before, now is making it his mission to end The Expendables — but Barney has other plans. Barney decides that he has to fight old blood with new blood, and brings in a new era of Expendables team members, recruiting individuals who are younger, faster and more tech-savvy. The latest mission becomes a clash of classic old-school style versus high-tech expertise in the Expendables’ most personal battle yet.

Lionsgate and Millennium Films present a Nu Image production.

Cast (Character): Sylvester Stallone (Barney Ross), Jason Statham (Lee Christmas), Antonio Banderas (Galgo), Jet Li (Yin Yang), Wesley Snipes (Doc), Dolph Lundgren (Gunnar Jensen), Kelsey Grammer (Bonaparte), Terry Crews (Hale Caesar), Randy Couture (Toll Road), Kellan Lutz (John Smilee), Ronda Rousey (Luna), Glen Powell (Thorn), Victor Ortiz (Mars), Robert Davi (Vata), with Mel Gibson (Conrad Stonebanks), with Harrison Ford (Drummer), and Arnold Schwarzenegger (Trench)

Directed by: Patrick Hughes

Screenplay by: Sylvester Stallone and Creighton Rothenberger & Katrin Benedikt

Story by: Sylvester Stallone

Based on characters created by: David Callaham

—————————————————–

THE EXPENDABLES 3 Official Assets:

http://pr.mammothnyc.com/CL_EzP4N/F1t4sxZsx35.zip Official Final Trailer:

THE EXPENDABLES 3 Official Socials: