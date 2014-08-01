Occupant Entertainment and Deep Silver, the video game publishing label of Koch Media, announced they are partnering to package, produce and finance a screen adaption of the popular hit video game franchise “Dead Island®.” Occupant plans to attach a filmmaker and fast track the project for a production start in the first part of 2015.

Set on a tropical island resort, Dead Island revolves around a Zombie outbreak and has become one of the most-successful new video game IP’s in the last few years, selling over 8 million copies worldwide across all platforms.

“Deep Silver has created a highly successful game franchise based on very cinematic, widely viewed and well received trailers, which provide a great template for launching a film franchise with a distinctive and commercial take on the zombie apocalypse,” says Occupant partners Joe Neurauter and Felipe Marino.

“The Dead Island universe offers a rich and unique setting that can expand beyond the pure gaming experience. We are very much looking forward to seeing Dead Island open up to new audiences and showing off the fun everybody at Deep Silver has with this brand,” says Dr. Klemens Kundratitz, CEO Koch Media.

Maintaining the franchise position as a worldwide phenomenon thanks to its iconic trailers, the latest installment of the Dead Island 2 trailer has made a strong impact with over ten million views on YouTube since its release in June. The Dead Island 2 trailer managed to become an instant classic as did its famous predecessor back in 2011. Watch the Dead Island 2 trailer and see for yourself. (Warning: the following trailer may not be suitable for children under the age of 18.)

Sources: Occupant Entertainment, Deep Silver