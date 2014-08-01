web analytics
After already posting over 100 pics of all of the awesome cosplays at Comic-Con, we still have more! Thanks to Carlos Duncan who went out snapping all of these awesome shots. We hope that you’ve already enjoyed the other galleries. Here is episode IV of “The C-word: Comic-Con Cosplay.” Just two more Comic-Con editions left, so enjoy!

(Photos by Carlos Duncan)

Chloe Dykstra looking adorable in her Ewok attire

Esmeralda

 

Catwoman looking sad that she got caught

 

Captain America, Katniss taking over for Hawkeye, and Black Widow

Look everyone! It’s Kitt Quinn of Sweethearts of the Galaxy and friend of NTF

 

Jack

Only at SDCC would you see this. Iron Patriot and Maleficent together

 

Artemis

 

Day of the dead

 

DC Bombshell Batwoman

 

Steampunk Captain America

 

Nice photobomb in the back

 

The most creative Sharknado cosplay you’ll see

 

Loki

 

Fem trooper

 

Bioshock

 

Deadpool has had it with the crowds

 

Harley and Joker

 

Valkyrie

 

Catwoman and Harley

 

Catwoman

 

Trek Bunnies feat. Alicia Marie, Leanna Vamp, and Chloe Dykstra

 

Jax

 

Steampunk Batman and Robin

 

Maleficent

