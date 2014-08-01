573 SHARES Share Tweet

During Comic-Con, Harley-Davidson and Marvel Studios teamed up to introduce Project Live Wire – Harley-Davidson’s first electric motorcycle – as the ride of choice for Natasha Romanoff a.k.a. Black Widow (played by Scarlett Johansson) in Marvel’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” The bike will be prominently featured in an epic scene alongside fan favorite character Captain America (Chris Evans.) Check out the images from the convention!

http://project.harley-davidson.com/en_US

"Avengers: Age of Ultron" is scheduled to open on May 1, 2015. The film stars Robert Downey, Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Samuel L. Jackson, and James Spader. Joss Whedon wrote the screenplay based on "The Avengers" comic book created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee. Joss Whedon directs.

Source: Weber Shandwick