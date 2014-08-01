344 SHARES Share Tweet

Not much is known about Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar movie that opens in theaters on November 7th. From what we’ve seen so far in the two trailers released, a team of astronauts go to other worlds looking for resources that are no longer available on earth in order to save it. That plot line leaves it open to the possibility that aliens may be featured in the film.

Spotted by several people in the latest trailer was what looked like something was running away from an exploding ship. The object in question has caused many to think it’s an Alien. We have a still picture below plus then check out the trailer. At about 2:05 into the trailer you will see what we are talking about then you be the judge.

November 2014

