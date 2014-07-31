Early screenings for “Guardians of the Galaxy,” have been shown yesterday. We actually had one of our own for you guys. So far, from various sites, the film seems to be getting some pretty good reviews. Reviews aren’t always what people are looking for when it comes to superhero movies. What some look for are cameos/spoilers. Well here is both a spoiler and cameo were involved in one of the after credit scenes.

Here’s the after credit scene described by Cinema Blend:

The sequence opens on Benecio del Toro’s character, The Collector, sitting in the room that he occupied at the end of Thor: The Dark World. The dude is beaten up, and Cosmo, the Russian dog, comes over to lick his face. The Collector drinks from a bright green cup, but says nothing. He looks exhausted, and defeated. “What do you let him lick you like that for?” a voice asks from off screen. The camera pans over… and it’s Howard the Duck! “Gross,” the duck adds, before drinking from his own, similar cup. The clip ends with the title card, “Howard the Duck created by Steve Gerber and Val Mayerik.”

The rumor that we let you guys know about just a few weeks ago, has actually been made truth. Howard the duck…yeah!