Shooting the sequel in the United Kingdom, filmmaker Joss Whedon discussed the challenges of “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and how making the film is not easier than the original. This is what he had to say about his current experience on making the feature.

“Some things are easier, there’s definitely a shorthand with the actors and the studio. But I set out to make it harder. I wanted this movie to be harder to make than the last one and hopefully that will show up on screen so it will be more interesting,” he continued, adding: “I can’t wait to be done!”

Talking about working with the new cast members Aaron-Taylor Johnson (Quicksilver,) Elizabeth Olsen (the Scarlet Witch) and James Spader (the voice of Ultron), Whedon elaborated.

“It’s so wonderful. They’re old-time movie stars, consummate professionals, extraordinary actors and idiots – just big goofs. And that energy – they’re still thrilled and uncertain. It’s really fun.”

Whedon is keeping the plot secret for now, but does say that sequel will have “just a lot of talk, people sitting around talking about their feelings. It’s going to be very, very tense.” Currently, the only thing fans know is the Avengers reassemble to battle the sentient robot known as Ultron.

“Avengers: Age of Ultron” is scheduled to open on May 1, 2015. The film stars Robert Downey, Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Aaron-Taylor Johnson, Andy Serkis, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Elizabeth Olsen, Cobie Smulders, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Samuel L. Jackson, Paul Bettany, Hayley Atwell, James Spader, Don Cheadle, Stan Lee, B.J. Britt, Thomas Kretschmann, Mark Haldor, Hannah Flynn, Aurora Fearnley, Guy Potter, Bentley Kalu, Michael Chapman, Soo-hyun, Ibrahim Fagge, Adam Gary and Mariola Jaworska. Joss Whedon wrote the screenplay based on “The Avengers” comic book created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee. Joss Whedon directs.

