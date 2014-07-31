web analytics
We hope you all enjoyed our first Comic-Con cosplay edition of “The C-Word.” Like we mentioned before, our photographer Carlos Duncan, captured so many of your amazing cosplays, that we had to break this down into episodes. So here we go with episode II! Once again, if you see yourself or a friend of yours, feel free to share! Don’t worry, there’s still more “The C-Word” Comic-Con cosplay editions coming!

(All Photo cred to Carlos Duncan)

IMG_4410

Scarlet Witch

 

IMG_3955

Maleficent

 

IMG_3950

Scorpion

IMG_3953

 

 

 

IMG_3957

 

IMG_4061

Charlie Chaplin

IMG_3962

Gotham City found its way to San Diego and now needs a ride back.

 

IMG_3780

 

IMG_3940

 

IMG_4058

Andre the Giant

 

IMG_4106

White Ranger

 

 

IMG_7285

Supergirl

 

IMG_4090

 

 

IMG_4113

Lisa and Bart Simpson

 

IMG_4114

Homer, Marge and Maggie Simpson

 

IMG_3916

Umbrella

 

IMG_3935

Walking Dead

 

IMG_4129

Plants vs Zombies

 

IMG_3980

Master Shredder and his Foot soldier

IMG_4123

DC Bombshells

 

IMG_7260

Jedi and Phoenix

IMG_3970

Fem Gaston and Belle

 

IMG_4026

 

IMG_4093

 

IMG_4390

Hellboy and Hellgirl

 

IMG_4122

Sailor Moon

 

IMG_4128

Scout trooper

 

IMG_4131 (2)

Batman 66′ Catwoman

 

IMG_4194

Obi-Wan

 

IMG_4102

Captain America

 

IMG_4210

Blankman

 

IMG_7224

Pennywise

IMG_7148

Weeping Angel

 

IMG_4104

 

IMG_4135

 

IMG_4092

Constantine

 

IMG_4386

Rufio “Bangarang!”

 

IMG_4105

 

IMG_7198

MJ

 

IMG_7182

Bruce Lee

 

IMG_7273

Jake and the Neverland Pirates

 

IMG_4214

Obviously influenced by the Hiphop Trooper

 

IMG_4027

 

IMG_7274

Beast Boy gender bender…Beast Girl

 

IMG_7272

 

IMG_7278

Link vs Mega Man…Fight!

 

IMG_7189

Tinkerbell

 

IMG_7256

Sally and Zero

 

IMG_7271

Batgirl

 

IMG_7239

 

