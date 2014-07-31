We hope you all enjoyed our first Comic-Con cosplay edition of “The C-Word.” Like we mentioned before, our photographer Carlos Duncan, captured so many of your amazing cosplays, that we had to break this down into episodes. So here we go with episode II! Once again, if you see yourself or a friend of yours, feel free to share! Don’t worry, there’s still more “The C-Word” Comic-Con cosplay editions coming!
(All Photo cred to Carlos Duncan)
Scarlet Witch
Maleficent
Scorpion
Charlie Chaplin
Gotham City found its way to San Diego and now needs a ride back.
Andre the Giant
White Ranger
Supergirl
Lisa and Bart Simpson
Homer, Marge and Maggie Simpson
Umbrella
Walking Dead
Plants vs Zombies
Master Shredder and his Foot soldier
DC Bombshells
Jedi and Phoenix
Fem Gaston and Belle
Hellboy and Hellgirl
Sailor Moon
Scout trooper
Batman 66′ Catwoman
Obi-Wan
Captain America
Blankman
Pennywise
Weeping Angel
Constantine
Rufio “Bangarang!”
MJ
Bruce Lee
Jake and the Neverland Pirates
Obviously influenced by the Hiphop Trooper
Beast Boy gender bender…Beast Girl
Link vs Mega Man…Fight!
Tinkerbell
Sally and Zero
Batgirl