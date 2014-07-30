Much like the connection Marvel Studios has accomplished by threading their super hero films together, Universal Pictures is planning to do the same thing, but instead of super heroes they will weave their rich pantheon of monsters into a tapestry of terror. Word has made the rounds that writer Alex Kurtzman is in final negotiations to direct Universal’s reboot of the “The Mummy.”

Kurtzman, who with his former writing partner Roberto Orci, was responsible for penning some of Hollywood’s highest grossing films in the last decade, is producing along with Chris Morgan. The pair will be responsible for creating Universal’s cinematic monster universe. “The Mummy” is important due to the fact it will kick off the monster storyline.

The reboot will not be a horror film, but an action-adventure with horror elements. It will have an entirely new cast with new characters, which is set in the modern day. It was reported a couple of directors were previously attached, but this was before Universal implemented its monster universe plan.

Universal’s co-president of production Jeff Kirschenbaum had this to say about Kurtzman.

“Over the course of developing The Mummy, Alex has demonstrated such clarity and passion about this character and mythology. He knows why The Mummy has fascinated us for so long and how to bring that into an inventive, incredible new adventure. It became obvious that he is the perfect choice to be not only one of the narrative engineers of this new vision but its director as well.”

Kurtzman is attached to direct Venom, the Spider-Man spinoff, for Sony, though that project is not on the studio’s release calendar for the foreseeable future.

Universal sports some of the most prolific movie monsters in Hollywood. The list includes: The Mummy, Frankenstein’s Monster, Dracula, The Wolf Man, The Invisible Man, The Creature from the Black Lagoon, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, The Phantom of the Opera, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Deadly Mantis, King Kong, The Mole People and Tarantula to name just a few.

“The Mummy” reboot is scheduled to be released on April 22, 2016. Jon Spaihts (“Prometheus,” “The Darkest Hour”) worked on the script, as did Kurtzman and Orci. Chris Morgan, Alex Kurtzman and Sean Daniels will produce, while Bobby Cohen is executive producer. Universal executive vice-president of production Jon Mone and director of development Jay Polidoro are overseeing the project. Alex Kurtzman will direct.

