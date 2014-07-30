400 SHARES Share Tweet

Worms, tarantulas, crickets and grasshoppers may not sound appetizing, but for “The Boxtrolls” it is a source of nourishment. During San Diego’s Comic-Con, Nuke the Fridge was invited to sample some insect delicacies prepared by chef and ‘The Eat-A-Bug Cookbook’ author David George Gordon. The promotion department pulled out all the stops when it came to introducing the public to the various characters and the food they survived on in the film. The press, as well as fans, gathered at “The Boxtrolls” decorated ‘roach coach’ (pun intended) to sample these atypical foods. In attendance was 15 year-old “Game of Thrones” actor Isaac Wright-Hempstead, who voiced the character, Eggs, in the film.

Isaac was a little skeptical about sampling the unusual menu, but after some encouragement and a few bites he grew quite fond of the tarantula. He claimed it tasted like crab. Others trying the food found it to be palatable, while some absolutely refused to get near the fried critters. I tried the wax worms and crickets, but I could not get past the look of the tarantula and grasshopper. The worms were nutty in flavor, while the crickets were crunchy. To please everyone, “The Boxtrolls” truck did serve regular food if insects weren’t on your menu. Overall, it was a fun and great experience. Check out the images.

Can you eat like a Boxtroll?

Here is the storyline for the animated/adventure/comedy.

A young orphaned boy raised by underground cave-dwelling trash collectors tries to save his friends from an evil exterminator.

“The Boxtrolls” will open in theaters on September 26th. The film features the voice talents of Isaac Hempstead-Wright, Elle Fanning, Simon Pegg, Toni Collette, Ben Kingsley, Jared Harris, Richard Ayoade, Nick Frost, Tracy Morgan, Dee Bradley Baker, Steve Blum, Nika Futterman, Maurice LaMarche, Brian George, Fred Tatasciore, Laraine Newman, James Urbaniak, Pat Fraley, Sam Lavagnino, Julian Stone and Darren Richardson. Irena Brignull (“The Little Prince”) wrote the screenplay based on the children’s novel ‘Here Be Monsters’ by Alan Snow. Graham Annable and Anthony Stacchi co-direct.

Source: IMDb