Greetings and salutations, fellow Fridge Nukers! Bradfield here, reporting from the Nuke the Fridge Test Kitchens where I’m whipping up a couple batches of red velvet cupcakes and lady fingers.

Tonight’s the night, fellow Sharkado lovers! A little over a year after Sharknado premiered on SyFy Channel, Anthony C. Ferrante’s Sharknado 2: The Second One is set to touch down in living rooms across America at 9pm ET/PT. This makes sense, as they did have twelve more days to shoot the sequel.

Ian Ziering and Tara Reid are back on board as the chainsaw wielding Scourge of the Sharknado, Fin Shepard, and Fin’s ex-wife, ruthless reporter, April Wexler. This time around, the action shifts from Los Angeles to New York City. Fin, in his continuing attempt to make things work, follows April to the Big Apple, where she is on a book tour promoting her account of the last Sharknado. Of course, the World’s Deadliest Waterspout will be on hand to blow his plans out of the water – or rather into the water. In addition to Ziering, Reid, and a bevvy of celebrity cameos, Vivica A. Fox, Mark McGrath, Judah Friedlander, and Kari Wuhrer join the cast of courageous shark-fighters.

For many, tonight’s premiere is not just another cheesy SyFy Channel movie-of-the-week, it’s an occasion. To that end, we here at Nuke the Fridge would like to provide a couple of suggestions, both our own and from other Sharknado related sites on the ‘net, to enhance your S2: TSO watching experience:

#Sharknado2TheSecondOne

Most big-budget, major motion pictures would kill for statistics like 5k tweets per minute – the ultimate word of mouth campaign. With only the advertisements shown on SyFy and a precious few other channel, Sharknado managed to do just that. It’s mid-week, so if you’re like me, and belong to a B-movie lovers club, you might not be able to meet up. In the Twitter-verse, well, imagine that club, plus a couple million other Sharknado lovers. Even if you don’t belong to an official B-movie society, there’s nothing quite like a couple hundred thousand plus smartasses mouthing off to a gloriously cheesy film.

The overall hashtag is #sharknado2. However, Ziering, Fox, Friedlander and Ferrante announced in the S2: TSO panel at San Diego Comic-Con International last week that they would be live tweeting during the film. Please note that Ms. Fox and Mr. Ferrante are not just premiering a movie tonight, but it is also their birthdays. So if you feel so inclined, slide in a “Happy birthday,” in with your remarks.

Ian Ziering: @IanZiering

Vivica A. Fox: @MsVivicaFox

Judah Friedlander: @JudahWorldChamp

Anthony C. Ferrante: @acferrante

Things To Take A Bite Out Of

If you want to go all out, themed food is key. I went with red velvet cupcakes and ladyfingers for desert – one for color, the other, name. As for entrees, Any combination of surf and/or turf will do, but if you want to keep to the theme, back your steak and/or seafood with vegetables grown in tornado prone regions. Blood oranges would be a nice touch.

Getting Wet

It’s not like you have to drink to watch Sharknado 2: The Second One – but the reality is that many people are doing that anyway. Of the many “Sharknado 2: The Second One Drinking Games,” this one from Entertainment Buddha to be the one least likely to lead to blacking out midway through the movie:

Ian Zierling [sic] starts a chainsaw – 1 drink Tara Reid shoots a gun – 1 drink People ignore news report warnings – 1 drink Anytime a shark pun is made – 2 drinks Anytime a Jaws joke/reference is made – 2 drinks Anytime you see a Hammerhead shark – 2 drinks Anytime an explosive is used to kill sharks – 2 drinks If Andy Dick, Kelly Osbourne, or Judah Friedlander die – 2 drinks Anytime Andy Dick is on-screen – Drink until he’s off-screen Any Sugar Ray reference (dialogue or song) – 2 drinks and sing chorus of a Sugar Ray song The Statue of Liberty is destroyed – Finish drink Ian Zierling [sic] enters a shark – Finish drink Someone gets eaten by shark, but survives – Finish drink, smash can/bottle

The big question is, what to drink? If you don’t have a lot of liquors on hand, go with a Bloody Mary. Sure, it’s a little obvious, but there’s nothing like the classics.

There is an official Sharknado Cocktail, according to The Savory:

4 oz Raspberry Vodka

6 oz Blue Curacao

2 oz Cointreau

2 oz Pineapple Juice

2 oz Grenadine

Sprite Fill

They recommend serving it in a small fishbowl with tiny shark toys. I say avoid the choking hazard, and you could probably put it in a big glass and you’d be okay.

I’m a craft beers kind of guy, so I’ve purchased the following:

Shark Bite Red Ale – Port Brewing Company

Shark Attack Double Red Ale – Port Brewing Company

Shark Beer – Dogfish Head

LandShark Lager

That said, I can see that the ladyfingers are about to burn, but before I leave – HAPPY SHARKNADO SEQUEL DAY EVERYBODY!