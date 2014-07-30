web analytics
Thousands of cosplayers come out each year for San Diego Comic-Con. As the con gets bigger and bigger, so does the cosplay. SDCC brings some of the most amazing cosplay you will ever see, in the world. In this special Comic-Con edition, we look at these impressive cosplays brought to you from our photographer Carlos Duncan. If you see yourself or a friend of yours in here, feel free to share this or share this with them and let them know they made it on Nuke the Fridge! If you’re not on this gallery, don’t worry because since we had so many amazing pics, we had to break this down in parts. So maybe, you’ll be on the next “C-Word,” which is coming later today. Enjoy…

(All photos courtesy of Carlos Duncan)

IMG_3761

Miss Piratesavvy as Thor

 

IMG_3811

Ewok

 

IMG_7288

Spider-Man

 

IMG_7286

Assassins Creed

 

IMG_3748

Steampunk Avengers

 

IMG_7282

 

IMG_7287

 

IMG_7292

 

IMG_4361

April O’Neil as April O’Neil

IMG_3747

Mad Hatter and Alice taking a break to have tea time

 

IMG_7289

 

IMG_7216

Suicide Girls in their various Cosplays

 

IMG_3422

The T.A.R.D.I.S.

 

IMG_3419

A Jawa threatening our photographer

 

IMG_3413

Disney villains

 

IMG_3421

Ash

 

IMG_3661

Mojo Jojo

 

IMG_3439

Thor and Loki

IMG_3733

 

IMG_3389

 

IMG_3387

Sharknado

 

IMG_3742

Tina Belcher

 

IMG_3746

Clone troopers

 

IMG_3750

Deadpool, Spider-Man, Beast, Spider-Woman

 

IMG_3755

Martian Girl

 

IMG_3759

Pop art

 

IMG_3763

 

IMG_3769

MOBL NRG Girls

IMG_3770

Dr.Who/Tartis, Captain America, Thor

 

IMG_3771

GQ Vader

 

IMG_3782

Hellboy

 

IMG_3784

Queen Akasha of Queen of the Damned

 

IMG_3786

Harajuku style Hello Kitty

IMG_3766

Call of Duty

IMG_3809

 

IMG_3826

Another Harajuku style Hello Kitty theme

 

IMG_3831

Rex ready to give a roundhouse kick

 

IMG_3836

Young Princess Leia, Queen Amidala, and young padawon

 

IMG_3846

Joker having some fun with Adventure Time

 

IMG_3918

IMG_3921

IMG_3928

 

IMG_3937

 

 

