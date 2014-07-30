Thousands of cosplayers come out each year for San Diego Comic-Con. As the con gets bigger and bigger, so does the cosplay. SDCC brings some of the most amazing cosplay you will ever see, in the world. In this special Comic-Con edition, we look at these impressive cosplays brought to you from our photographer Carlos Duncan. If you see yourself or a friend of yours in here, feel free to share this or share this with them and let them know they made it on Nuke the Fridge! If you’re not on this gallery, don’t worry because since we had so many amazing pics, we had to break this down in parts. So maybe, you’ll be on the next “C-Word,” which is coming later today. Enjoy…

(All photos courtesy of Carlos Duncan)