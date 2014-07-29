550 SHARES Share Tweet

During Comic-con weekend, the Will Eisner awards took place. The Eisner awards are what some call the “oscars of the comic industry.” I’m happy to report that “The Fifth Beatle: The Brian Epstein Story,” has won an Eisner award. Here’s the official press release.

VIVEK J. TIWARY’S THE FIFTH BEATLE GRAPHIC NOVEL

WINS WILL EISNER COMIC INDUSTRY AWARD FOR “BEST GRAPHIC NOVEL – REALITY BASED”

NEW YORK (July 29, 2014) – In something of an upset, The Fifth Beatle: The Brian Epstein Story, the acclaimed New York Times #1 Best-Selling graphic novel by writer/producer Vivek J. Tiwary and artists Andrew C. Robinson and Kyle Baker, published by Dark Horse Comics, won the Will Eisner Comic Industry Award for “Best Reality-Based Work” at the 26th annual Eisner Awards, which took place last Friday at Comic-Con International in San Diego. The Eisner Awards are prizes given for creative achievement in American comic books, sometimes referred to as the comic industry’s equivalent of the Academy Awards, and ballots are open only to professionals in the comic book industry. The Fifth Beatle winning this “Eisner” could be considered an upset — not only was it up against stiff competition, including MARCH (Top Shelf Comix), a graphic novel memoir by US Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis, and the acclaimed and super-popular Hip Hop Family Tree (Fantagraphics) by Ed Piskor, but this marks the first time a first-time comics writer has won this award.

The Fifth Beatle film adaptation, written and produced by Tiwary, is the first ever feature film about The Beatles to secure music rights to their songs, having been granted unprecedented access to the Lennon/McCartney music catalog. It is about Brian Epstein, The Beatles’ manager and essentially the man behind their great success. Paul McCartney said, “If anyone was the fifth Beatle, it was Brian.” A film version of the graphic novel will be produced by Tiwary with unprecedented access to Beatles’ music. It is scheduled to begin shooting in 2015 and more info can be found at www.FifthBeatle.com.

“As a first-time comics writer, lifelong comics lover, and all-around fanboy, it’s a dream come true to receive this recognition from the comics industry and the happy and humbling honor of winning an Eisner! I can’t wait show the world my screenplay for ‘The Fifth Beatle’ and the forthcoming film next!” Tiwary says.

For The Fifth Beatle graphic novel trailer, visit http://thefifthbeatle.com/.

ABOUT VIVEK J. TIWARY

Vivek Tiwary is a New York Times bestselling author and an award-winning producer of Broadway shows, film, television, and graphic novels.

Currently, Vivek is lead producing the Broadway adaptation of Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill.” The production will include Morissette’s participation, with Pulitzer and Tony award winner Tom Kitt attached.

For television, Vivek sold a sitcom pilot “Punk Rock Dad” to CBS, based on the bestselling memoir/parenting manual by Pennywise lead singer, Jim Lindberg. He is developing a number of additional series including “Amelia Rules!”, a children’s film franchise and television series based on the series of tween graphic novels by New York Times best-selling author Jimmy Gownley.

On Broadway, Vivek’s productions have won a combined 25 Tony Awards and garnered a total of 44 Tony nominations. Every single one of his shows have been honored, including: “The Addams Family”; Green Day’s “American Idiot,” the groundbreaking adaptation of the superstar rock band’s multi-platinum album; Mel Brooks’ “The Producers” (which has garnered the most Tony Awards ever) and “Young Frankenstein”; “A Raisin In The Sun,” starring Sean Combs; and “A Little Night Music” starring Catherine Zeta-Jones and Angela Lansbury. Off-Broadway, Vivek produced a theatrical collaboration between electropop/performance artists Fischerspooner and avant-garde theatre collective The Wooster Group (founded by Willem Dafoe, Spalding Gray, and others) that launched the 2008 Sao Paulo Art Bienal.

Vivek also serves on the Board of Directors for Valiant Entertainment (www.valiantentertainment.com), a multi-platform company that boasts the third largest and most-loved universe of comic book characters and has been hailed by the New York Times as “Marvel 2.0.”

Prior to founding Tiwary Entertainment Group (www.tiwaryent.com) and online music education/empowerment company StarPolish, Vivek held a number of major label music-industry positions, including launching and heading the Alternative Marketing Department at Mercury/PolyGram Records and managing Video Promotion for Mercury/PolyGram, where he worked closely with MTV and VH1. Vivek has worked with artists covering the entire musical spectrum including Bruce Springsteen, Shania Twain, Bon Jovi, Pearl Jam, Kiss, LL Cool J, John Mellencamp, Allen Ginsberg, Oasis, Hanson, 311 and The Mighty Mighty BossTones to name a few.

Among many charitable pursuits, Vivek is the Co-Founder of Musicians On Call (www.musiciansoncall.org), a nonprofit organization that uses music and entertainment to complement the healing process.

Vivek is a Magna Cum Laude graduate of both the Wharton School of Business and the University of Pennsylvania’s College of Arts and Sciences. He also holds a filmmaking certificate from The New York Film Academy and is an acting student of Susan Batson/Black Nexxus Acting Studio.

I had the honor of interviewing newly Eisner award winner Vivek J. Tiwary at Comic-Con, you can find the interview here.