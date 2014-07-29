457 SHARES Share Tweet

A teaser poster for Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is several months away from being released but that’s not stopping fans from creating there own. Check out some well made fan made posters for the film below!

SYNOPSIS:

In Warner Bros.’ superhero followup to Man of Steel, Henry Cavill returns as Clark Kent aka Kal-El and must deal with the fallout from the World Engine attack from General Zod’s Kryptonian army. Enter Ben Affleck’s “tired, weary and seasoned” Bruce Wayne, who suits up to prove to Superman what mere humans can accomplish without the help of the superhero powerhouse. Scheming behind the scenes if Jessie Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor, who’s machinations could spell doom for Metropolis and Gotham’s caped guardians. Wild cards at work include Diana of Themyscira aka Wonder Woman, played by Gal Gadot. And Victor Stone aka Cyborg, played by Ray Fisher. Zack Snyder directs from a script penned by Chris Terrio. Story by David S. Goyer.

