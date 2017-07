400 SHARES Share Tweet

Mondo, the artist responsible for for his signature artsy take on Hollywood, has done it again with a print of Drax the Destroyer (Played by WWE’s Dave Bautista) from the upcoming movie Guardians of the Galaxy.

Starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Lee Pace, Michael Rooker, Karen Gilian, Djimon Hounsou, John C. Reilly, Glenn Close and Benicio del Toro, Guardians of the Galaxy is set to be released on August 1st.