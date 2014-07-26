450 SHARES Share Tweet

It’s Morphin Time!…and almost time to start making my way to the convention for day 3. Before I do that, yesterday, I had the absolute pleasure of interviewing Jason David Frank, other wise known as the Green ranger/White ranger from the 90’s hit, “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.”

Since this was a taped interview, it may be some time until I post it but here are some bits from the interview.

I had asked JDF the big question that everyone was wondering, what does he know about the Power Ranger reboot film and would he be involved or would he like to be involved. Frank said “I know as much as we have all read on social media.” and that he has been kind of kept in the dark. He went onto say that he would love to do a solo Green ranger film, since he knows the Green ranger is such a huge character to the fans, that he thinks the Green ranger could carry his own solo film. Which I absolutely agreed with.

JDF did also goes onto say that “We,” meaning Saban and company, JDF included, want to make sure the film caters to the long time power ranger fans. They want to make sure that it’s done the right way.

Once again, we will get you the taped interview up asap, so stick around to hear more about what Jason David Frank is up to today and how the Power Rangers are still alive and well today, as they were 20 years ago.

Also check back soon for SDCC interviews with the cast and directors of WWE/Lionsgate’s “See No Evil 2” and “Leprechaun: Origins,” as well as an interview with newly Eisner Award winner, Vivek J. Tiwary, writer of award winning graphic novel, “The Fifth Beatle.”

Time to get back to the con!