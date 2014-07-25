Credit: Brian Gallagher, movieweb.com

We (movieweb.com) reported earlier this week that Avengers: Age of Ultron has already started production in Johannesburg, South Africa. None of the primary cast members are present for the shoot, which involves a number of action sequences. Instead, the stars of this Marvel Phase Two sequel are currently in the U.K., where production has been halted due to the recent flooding in Surrey.

While production is on hold, it doesn’t look too serious. Cast members were scheduled for camera tests and costume fittings at Shepperton Studios, but those meetings were cancelled due to severe weather conditions. Surrey has been devastated by flooding all month, which have left parts of the town completely under water. It isn’t known if this inclement weather will affect the start of shooting or not, since it hasn’t been revealed exactly when principle photography will take place in the U.K. As of now, no release date changes are being planned.

In related news, Anthony Mackie, who makes his Marvel debut in April as The Falcon in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, reveals in a recent interview with Total Film that he has been constantly asking Marvel if his character will return in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

“I call all of them at Marvel every Monday. I’m like, ‘So have y’all decided if I’m in Avengers 2 yet? I’ll get on the bus to Albuquerque tomorrow!’ I wanted to be a superhero from the first day that I started in this business, and to have the opportunity to be a superhero is kind of remarkable. If I get the opportunity to be in The Avengers 2, 3, 7 and 18, there’s no way I would complain or balk at any part of that.”

It hasn’t been confirmed yet that Avengers: Age of Ultron is even shooting in Albuquerque, but it’s certainly possible since that is one of the many locations they shot Marvel’s The Avengers in. Along with the South Africa portion of the production, Avengers: Age of Ultron will also shoot in Northern Italy and South Korea.

Joss Whedon is directing from his own script, with an all-star cast that includes Marvel’s The Avengers stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Samuel L. Jackson and Mark Ruffalo, along with James Spader voicing the villainous Ultron, Paul Bettany as Vision, Thomas Kretschmann as Baron Von Strucker, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch and Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Scarlet Witch’s brother, Quicksilver.

