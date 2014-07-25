Credit: DCMarvelFreshman, comicbookmovie.com

After allegedly nailing the script for Zack Snyder’s Justice League prequel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Chris Terrio is being courted by Warner Bros. to also pen the DC superhero mashup!

Academy Award-winning screenwriter Chris Terrio was hired back in December last year to rewrite the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice script, which was initially written by David Goyer. And after “absolutely crushing” the prequel to Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which is said to be filming back-to-back, Deadline reports that Warner Bros. is now courting the writer to script its most highly-anticipated DC superhero team-up movie too. “Sources say one of Terrio’s tasks with the Batman v. Superman rewrite was to set up the Justice League,” reports The Hollywood Reporter. Anyhow, expect some official updates from Warner Bros. tomorrow during its big Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, for which some Dawn of Justice surprises are guaranteed. We may also get an official release date for Justice League, in which Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher and Jason Momoa are all expected to reprise their roles, among others. What do you think?

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice stars Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, with Amy Adams, Laurence Fishburne, Diane Lane, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeremy Irons, and Holly Hunter. The film, written by Chris Terrio from David S. Goyer’s screenplay, and directed by Zack Snyder, hits May 6, 2016!