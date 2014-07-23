Credit: Evan Dickson, www.collider.com

Sinister 2 is just over a year away. Focus Features announced today that the horror sequel will land in wide release on August 21st, 2015. While original director Scott Derrickson (The Exorcism of Emily Rose, Deliver Us From Evil) isn’t returning behind the camera, he did team with C. Robert Cargill (who also worked on the original film ) to pen the script and will of course produce the movie alongside Jason Blum. If you saw Sinister you can probably guess why there aren’t any announcements about Ethan Hawke coming back.

I really liked the first film’s use of imagery and I think the general mood of the piece was its most successful element. So I’m glad that they’re entrusting the reins on this on to Ciaran Foy, who directed the excellent Citadel (seriously, seek that one out if you haven’t seen it already). Hit the jump for more on the Sinister 2 release date.

Here’s the official press release:

Focus Features will release Sinister 2, the sequel to the micro-budget horror-hit, wide on August 21, 2015. Ciaran Foy will direct the sequel which Scott Derrickson, the director of the first Sinister, is writing with C. Robert Cargill. Derrickson and Cargill also wrote the original film. eOne is financing the film which Jason Blum is producing via his Blumhouse Productions banner along with Derrickson. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Charles Layton, and eOne’s Xavier Marchand and Patrice Theroux are executive producing.

It will be interesting to see what kind of route they choose to go here. Blumhouse is almost always a micro-budget enterprise, keeping costs at around $3 million or less. That model changes with their sequels, however. Insidious: Chapter 2 cost a reported $5 million (a big leap when compared to the original’s reported cost of $1.5 million). Similarly, the $9 million budget the The Purge: Anarchy effectively tripled the cost of the original film. Will Sinister 2 benefit from an increased scope as well?