As Comic-con is now upon us, with preview night going down later this evening, we already have some news for you. Columbia Pictures and Sony have announced release dates to three major films. “Sinister Six,” “Amazing Spider-Man 3,” and “Uncharted.” Here is the news via Coming Soon.

“Columbia Pictures today announced its updated release strategy for the nearly $4 billion “Spider-Man” franchise. The next film in the series will be Sinister Six, writer-director Drew Goddard’s highly anticipated villain team-up, which is the first of several planned character and story expansions. The film, which will be produced by Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach, will hit theaters on November 11, 2016.

Columbia Pictures will then release the next installment, The Amazing Spider-Man 3, in 2018.

The studio also announced that it has slated Uncharted for June 10, 2016, a prime summer release date for the highly anticipated film. The movie is an action-adventure based upon the critically-acclaimed and top-selling PlayStation video game series, which follows the adventures of treasure hunter Nathan Drake. Seth Gordon will direct the film. The latest draft of the screenplay is being written by David Guggenheim, and the film will be an Arad/Atlas Entertainment Production, produced by Charles Roven, Avi Arad, Alex Gartner and Ari Arad. The video game series was developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Computer Entertainment America, LLC (SCEA). Uncharted takes the date on the release schedule previously held by The Amazing Spider-Man 3.”

“Uncharted” on June 10, 2016, “Sinister Six” on Nov. 11, 2016, and “Amazing Spider-Man 3” in 2018.