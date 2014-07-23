200 SHARES Share Tweet

By now, we are all aware of the fact that this is a whole new ninja turtle movie. New look, new era, and now, we get this new theme song. This new song is nowhere near as great as the original and not even close to the “Ninja Rap” by Vanilla Ice. Well, the rap part is still there but take a listen for yourself, and you be the judge. Without further adieu…Juicy J, Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Kill the Noise, and Madsonik with “Shell Shocked.”

Now here is the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” trailer with the part of the theme song:



Now here is the trailer with the old theme song:



I feel like that old anti-drug commercial, this is drugs..this is your brain on drugs. Wow, this just showed my age, but you guys get what I’m saying. How much cooler does the trailer with the old 80’s theme song look? Of course the original theme song wouldn’t fit today’s era as well but even the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” on Nickelodeon has a way better theme song than this new one. I’m just glad that I was born in the era where cartoons, movies, and toys were the greatest. I’m hoping that kids today, will somehow get the same enjoyment out of this new movie, as most of us did with the original films.