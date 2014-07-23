Nuke the Fridge is Hooking You Up Again!

Arnold Schwarzenegger is back in the one of the years best action films, “Sabotage!”

We are giving away five newly released Blu-ray movies to some lucky winners!

Enter the raffle below and follow the instructions for a chance to win!

a Rafflecopter giveaway



In SABOTAGE Arnold Schwarzenegger leads an elite DEA task force that takes on the world’s deadliest drug cartels. When the team successfully executed a high-stakes raid on a cartel safe house, they think their work is done – until, one-by-one, the ten members mysteriously start to be eliminated.