This question has come up so often throughout the last couple of years. The question of will what’s going on in shows like “Arrow” ( and soon “Flash”) have any affect in the DC cinematic universe. Will Stephen Amell shoot arrows next to Henry Cavill Superman? DC Entertainment Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns, answers that during a press tour for “Flash.”

“It’s a separate universe. We will not be integrating the film and television universes.”

There you have it folks, about as straight forward as you can get. Now, don’t let your hopes completely die out. This doesn’t mean we won’t eventually see a big screen version of Green Arrow. Chances are, it will not be Stephen Amell that plays the Green Arrow, if it were to happen. What we have heard/read, is that there will be a Green Lantern and Flash team-up film coming, so we will at least get to see the Flash. That’s of course, if those rumors are true.

Source: IGN