A Nerdy and Cosplay

Comic Con 2014

After Hours Party Tonight!

The Nuke The Fridge crew would like to invite everyone to join us at our official Comic Con 2014 after hours parties on Saturday night starting at 9:30pm TONIGHT.

Walking Distance from the Convention Center!

919 4th Ave, San Diego, California 92101

The event is 21 and over!

Bring your Cosplay!

Again it’s FREE but you must get there before 10pm and “Get on the list” by clicking here==> https://www.eventvibe.com/event-info/24346-Kicks-N-Licks-Awakening-Bassmnt/31×7

21 and over bring your cosplay!

ONLY 6 BLOCKS WAY FROM THE CONVENTION CENTER

