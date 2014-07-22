Tired of trying to brave the long lines of San Diego Comic Con? Are you looking for something a little more low key and game-related? Still want to have a great time in San Diego?

Then look no further.

Gam3rCon is a show that caters specifically to gamers (video and analog gamers alike) and is just blocks away from the San Diego Comic Con. While it shares the same active days as Comic Con (July 24-27), this convention is more about camaraderie and games as opposed to TV/Movies and Comics.

The con is located at the Tenth Avenue Arts Center located at 930 10th Avenue, San Diego 92101. While SDCC’s main events close at 6, this show will run from noon to midnight every day and tickets run from $10 (one-day kids)-$50 (for the whole weekend).

Here’s a schedule of the panels set to run at Gam3rCon:

Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About LARP

THURSDAY 2:30 – 3:30 PM

Seekers Unlimited talks about the many different utilizations of LARP.



The Zelda Question

THURSDAY 6:30 – 7:30 PM

Gaming enthusiasts discuss how the industry can better reach out to their female demographic.



Thinking Outside the Game: Female Content Creators

FRIDAY 12:30 – 1:30 PM

Developers aren’t the only ones that produce content. This all-female panel explores the idea of fans as content creators.



Designing a Successful Tabletop Game

FRIDAY 2:00 – 3:00 PM

Geekie Award judges, nominees, and game developers give their insight on successful game development.



Legal Issues Facing Indie Developers

FRIDAY 3:30 -4:30 PM

The legal experts are here to help you navigate the business side of development and dot your i’s and cross your t’s.



The Future of Gaming

FRIDAY 4:45 PM – 5:45 PM

Discover what’s just around the corner, and 50 years ahead.



Kickstarting a Game

FRIDAY 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Hear from several indie-game developers who have successfully funded their projects through Kickstarter.



How to Build an Audience on Youtube

SATURDAY 1:30 – 2:30 PM

Succesfull youtube personalities give their advice on making it big on Youtube.



The Real King of the Nerds

SATURDAY 2:45 – 3:45 PM

Meet reality show contestants Ivan Van Norman and Xander Jeanneret from Seasons 1 & 2 of King of the Nerds.



Voice Over In Video Games

SATURDAY 4:00 – 6:00 PM

Some of the biggest voice actors in video games discuss one of the coolest professions on earth.



Breaking Into the Game Industry as an Artist

SUNDAY 5:15 – 6:15 PM

Established industry artists tell you how to develop your skillset and network for success.