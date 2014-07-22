District 9 and Elysium Director Releases Poster for New Film! See It Here!

Neill Blomkamp.

Not a name that’s instantly recognized, but if you know that he was the director for such hits as Elysium and District 9, then you will know that he’s known for some pretty epic sci-fi robotic action films.

Now he’s teased a new movie called Chappie, a sci-fi comedy starring Sharito Copley, Sigourney Weaver, and Hugh Jackman. The story revolves around an artificially intelligent robot that has been stolen by two gangsters. Although this movie may have its action moments, this movie seems more dark comedy in nature when it releases March 27, 2015.

However, we did manage to get a snapshot of the poster, which is hanging in the convention lobby.