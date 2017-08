450 SHARES Share Tweet

Last night was the Hollywood premier of “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Just before that, the cast of the film was across the street, to do a filming for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” During the show, the cast presented an extended clip of GOTG and you get to see a lot more of Rocket Raccoon, and the start of the Guardians, which is amazing. Here it is…enjoy!



“Guardians of the Galaxy” hits theaters Aug. 1, with preview screenings on July 30.

