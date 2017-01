X-Wing Seen in ‘Force for Change’ Video Along with New Reward for the Contest

X-Wing Seen in ‘Force for Change’ Video Along with New Reward for the Contest

Today, J.J. Abrams announced more prizes for the contestant that wins the “Force for Change” contest, which already include a chance to be in the upcoming Episode VII. Along with it, we see the an X-Wing, X-wing fighter pilot and something that all Star Wars fans are familiar with. Take a look:





A tweet from @starwars assured that this was in fact an Episode VII X-wing and not a Z-95.