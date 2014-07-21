LA Still Gets The Full WWE Treatment…

As it was rumored a few months ago, WWE would not be holding a traditional fan access event before their annual SummerSlam extravaganza. Not one to let being in the spotlight of Los Angeles go by without a show, today the company announced a series of special panels focusing on upcoming projects like the WWE 2k15 video game and fan favorite superstars like Stone Cold Steve Austin. This will be one of the few opportunities for fans to get up close and personal with some of their favorite WWE Superstars during SummerSlam weekend.

“WWE (NYSE:WWE) announced today that the first-ever SummerSlam Panelswill take place at Club Nokia in Los Angeles from Friday, August 15 through Sunday, August 17 as part ofSummerSlam weekend. Tickets for the all-access fan discussions go on sale this Saturday, July 26 at 10 AM PTthrough AXS.com.

The panels give the WWE Universe the opportunity to ask questions directly to their favorite WWE Superstars and Hall of Famers including:

Hulk Hogan on Friday, August 15 at 7 PM . The WWE Hall of Famer and pop-culture icon will talk about his legendary career in and out of the ring, as well as his recent return to WWE.

WWE 2K15 Roster Reveal hosted by Stone Cold Steve Austin featuring John Cena, Hulk Hogan, Roman Reigns™, Sheamus® and Cesaro™ on Saturday, August 16 at 10 AM . In addition to speaking about their respective WWE careers, the panelists will reveal the official roster for 2K’s upcoming WWE 2K15 video game, which is available October 28 .

D-Generation X, featuring Triple H® and Shawn Michaels® on Saturday, August 16 at 7 PM. One of the most popular and controversial groups in WWE history will address their rebellious exploits and discuss their lasting legacy.

Stone Cold Steve Austin on Sunday, August 17 at 12 Noon . The WWE Hall of Famer will discuss his monumental rise to become one of the biggest stars in WWE history.

Each panel will feature a two hour discussion and Q&A with fans in attendance. VIP experiences will follow. Ticket prices per panel are $50 for lower balcony seating; $100 for floor seating, which includes an exclusive SummerSlam Panels collectible pre-signed poster; and $200 for a VIP experience, which includes priority floor seating, a professional photo with select panel Superstars and an exclusive SummerSlam Panels collectible pre-signed poster. For more information on the SummerSlam Panels, please visit www.SummerSlam.com. ”