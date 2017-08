450 SHARES Share Tweet

From warrior princess to Marvel agent?

The TV Guide has revealed that Lucy Lawless (Xena, Spartacus) will be joining the cast of “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

The role of who Lawless will be playing, is still a mystery.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” returns Tuesday, Sept. 23 on ABC.

