A few months ago, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson confirmed that he and DC will be doing something in the near future. Since then, so much speculation has run wild as to which character he will play. Characters such as Green Lantern, Lobo, Cyborg, Doomsday, Black Adam and Shazam, have all been suggested. During an interview with TotalFilm, Johnson was asked the question, out of all the characters, which is he most excited to potentially play. Here’s how Johnson replied.

(Laughs) “Ah..that’s a smart question,” Johnson said, “I will say this. There’s a character out there that we’re going to announce very soon that I’m going to play, and I’ll just say this…this character has the power of Superman, he can throw down. Just say the word. That’s all I’m going to say.”

“Has the power of Superman” and “just say the word,” seems like it could be the hint. If you take it literally, which if that’s the case, narrows it down to two characters. One, Shazam!

Shazam aka Captain Marvel, is actually a little boy named Billy Batson who is granted powers by the wizard, Shazam. The boy turns into a hero with the power of Captain Marvel, with one magic word which is also the wizard’s name, “Shazam!” The hero also has the “power of Superman.”

The other character it could be, is the arch-nemisis of Shazam, Black Adam. Which also just needs to use the word “Shazam” to gain the Superman-like abilities.

We could find out more about this with a confirmation (hopefully) at San Diego Comic-con which is just days away.