723 SHARES Share Tweet

So much news has come out of the Entertainment Weekly’s special they did on “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” Yesterday, we found out what exactly Ultron would be and today, we found out what the relationship of the twin mutants or I should say the twin “miracles,”will be and what impact they will have in the film.

Joss Whedon told EW: “They’re on Team Ultron, which makes things really hard for the Avengers because all of sudden they’re dealing with powers that they’re not used to. With the [first] Avengers, everybody pretty much had the power of being able to punch somebody, and now we have a woman who can get inside your head and move objects, and a boy that can move faster than anything, and a robot [Ultron] who can self-replicate and is out of his mind. So all of sudden, it’s a darker, weirder, tougher world that they’re living in.”

In the comics, the two had a kind of weird relationship. They often had this attraction of lovers toward each other, yet they were siblings. Well Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) says she and Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Quicksilver) play around a bit with the images out of the comics.

“In the comics, every time you see an image of them, they’re always holding each other’s hand and looking over each other’s shoulder. They’re always so close, it’s almost uncomfortable. Aaron and I have been playing a little bit with those kinds of images just for ourselves. ”

We will get to find out exactly how this awkward relationship turns out when “Avengers: Age of Ultron” hits theaters May 1, 2015.

723 SHARES Share Tweet