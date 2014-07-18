TNT has renewed three of its chart-topping summer hits: The Last Ship, Major Crimes and Falling Skies. All three dramas rank among basic cable’s Top 5 scripted series this summer with total viewers and adults 25-54. They have also helped TNT score a significant lead as basic cable’s #1 network in prime-time for the summer-to-date.

TNT has ordered 13 episodes of The Last Ship, an increase over its first-season order of 10 episodes. The network is also ordering 15 episodes for season four of Major Crimes. And Falling Skies will mark its fifth and final season with 10 episodes.

“TNT’s refreshed and recharged drama brand is soaring this summer, and that is due in large part to these three enormously popular dramas,” said Michael Wright, president, head of programming for TNT, TBS and Turner Classic Movies (TCM). “The Last Ship has become this summer’s top drama among key adult demos with its epic scale and visceral storytelling. Major Crimes continues to be one of the most enduring and popular crime-drama franchises on television. And Falling Skies has begun an ambitious and thrilling story arc this summer as it sets the stage for next year’s climactic final season.”

The Last Ship is a blockbuster hit in its first season, not only among total viewers but also among key adult demos. The action-packed drama from executive producer Michael Bay has averaged more than 7.2 million viewers in Live + 7 delivery in its first season and currently ranks as basic cable’s #1 scripted series this summer with adults 18-49 and adults 25-54. The show is also cable’s #1 new series for the year-to-date among total viewers and adults 25-54 .

Major Crimes is showing an uptick over last year, with 7 million viewers in Live + 7 delivery for its third season so far. It ranks second behind Rizzoli & Isles among the summer’s top scripted series on basic cable. Major Crimes has also drawn key demo deliveries of 2.1 million adults 25-54 and 1.5 million adults 18-49.

Falling Skies has averaged more than 5.5 million viewers in Live + 7 delivery for its fourth season, including 2.5 million adults 25-54 and 2.1 million adults 18-49. It ranks behind The Last Ship and Rizzoli & Isles among basic cable’s Top three scripted series this summer with adults 25-54.

TNT’s summer success also includes Rizzoli & Isles, which ranks as basic cable’s #1 scripted series this summer. The show has brought in a whopping 8.5 million viewers in Live + 7 delivery in its fifth season, a slight increase over its summer average last year, and ranks right behind The Last Ship as basic cable’s #2 scripted series this summer with key demos. In addition, TNT’s new crime-drama Murder in the First has averaged 5.0 million viewers in Live + 7 delivery for its first season, and Perception is averaging 4.6 million viewers in Live + 7 delivery for its third season.

TNT will continue to roll out summer dramas in August. The network will launch the highly buzzed-about drama Legends, starring Sean Bean, on Wednesday, Aug. 13, at 9 p.m. (ET/PT). It will be followed by Franklin & Bash, which is coming back for its fourth season. And on Aug. 18, Dallas will return to continue its third season.

Complete descriptions for TNT’s newly renewed series are included below. The network will announce additional summer renewals in the coming weeks.

The Last Ship – Sundays at 9 p.m. (ET/PT)

TNT’s action-packed drama The Last Ship, stars Eric Dane (Grey’s Anatomy) and is executive-produced by blockbuster filmmaker Michael Bay (Transformers.) The Last Ship opens with a global catastrophe that nearly decimates the world’s population. Because of its positioning, the Navy destroyer U.S.S. Nathan James avoids falling victim to the devastating tragedy. But now, Captain Tom Chandler (Dane) and his crew must confront the reality of their new existence in a world where they may be among the few remaining survivors. Rhona Mitra (Strike Back) plays Rachel Scott, a strong-willed, intelligent and fearless paleomicrobiologist assigned to the ship. Adam Baldwin (Firefly, Chuck) is XO Mike Slattery, a former homicide detective and Chandler’s second-in-command. Also starring in The Last Ship are Travis Van Winkle (Heart of Dixie,) Charles Parnell (Pariah,) Christina Elmore (Fruitvale Station,) Sam Spruell (Snow White and The Huntsman) and Marissa Neitling (Leverage.) Based on William Brinkley’s popular novel, The Last Ship comes to TNT from Bay’s Platinum Dunes and its partners, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form, whose credits include the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Bay, Fuller and Form have served as executive producers, along with series co-creators Hank Steinberg (Without a Trace, The Nine) and Steven Kane (The Closer,) and director Jack Bender (Lost.)

Major Crimes – Mondays at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT)

Television’s favorite squad of detectives is on the case in Major Crimes, TNT’s powerful crime-drama that ranks as one of basic cable’s Top 5 original series. Major Crimes focuses on how the American justice system approaches the art of the deal as law enforcement officers and prosecutors work together to score a conviction. The elite team is headed by two-time Oscar® nominee Mary McDonnell as Los Angeles Police Captain Sharon Raydor, G.W. Bailey as Lieutenant Provenza, Tony Denison as Lieutenant Andy Flynn, Michael Paul Chan as Lieutenant Mike Tao, Raymond Cruz as Detective Julio Sanchez, Phillip P. Keene as tech expert Buzz Watson, Kearran Giovanni as Detective Amy Sykes and Jonathan Del Arco as Dr. Morales, with Robert Gossett as Assistant Chief Russell Taylor. Graham Patrick Martin stars as Rusty Beck, the homeless teen and former material witness taken in by Captain Raydor. In addition to the main cast, Major Crimes also features recurring appearances by Jon Tenney as Agent Fritz Howard, Ransford Doherty as Coroner’s Investigator Kendall, Kathe Mazur as DDA Andrea Hobbs, Malcolm-Jamal Warner as Lt. Chuck Cooper and Bill Brochtrup as Rusty’s therapist, Dr. Joe Bowman. Also returning in the third season is guest star Tom Berenger as Jack Raydor, Capt. Raydor’s estranged husband. Major Crimes is produced by The Shephard/Robin Company and Walking Entropy, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television. James Duff, Greer Shephard & Michael M. Robin, Rick Wallace, Adam Belanoff and Leo Geter serve as executive producers.

Falling Skies – Sundays at 10 p.m. (ET/PT)

TNT’s epic drama Falling Skies – from Amblin Television and executive producer Steven Spielberg – tells the extraordinary story about life and survival in the wake of a catastrophic alien invasion. Noah Wyle stars as Tom Mason, a college professor who became an unlikely resistance leader. Moon Bloodgood is Dr. Anne Glass, a pediatrician who became the survivors’ primary physician and eventually fell in love with Tom. Will Patton is Colonel Weaver, the gruff and emotionally scarred commander leading the battle against the invaders. Also starring in Falling Skies are Drew Roy, Connor Jessup, Maxim Knight, Colin Cunningham, Seychelle Gabriel, Mpho Koaho, Sarah Carter, Doug Jones and Scarlett Byrne. Since premiering as basic cable’s #1 new series of 2011, Falling Skies has ranked as one of the Top 20 original series on basic cable with total viewers and key adult demos. In addition to Spielberg, Falling Skies is executive-produced by Amblin Television heads Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank, along with David Eick and Greg Beeman.

Source: TNTdrama