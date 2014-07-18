737 SHARES Share Tweet

Okay, bare with me here. I couldn’t believe this rumor myself, so I don’t blame you all if you don’t but here we go…

A site known as Stitch Kingdom, has said that Walt Disney Studios and Marvel Studios, have provided them with a full credited cast list for the upcoming “Guardians of the Galaxy.” This list includes names of the actors and their roles. It also hints where they may be spotted. Well I’ll let you read their “findings”:

“Stan Lee will have his customary cameo, this time as the ‘Xandarian Ladies’ Man;’ browncoat favorite Nathan Fillion will be dolled up as ‘Monstrous Inmate;’ musician Rob Zombie lends his voice as the ‘Ravager Navigator Voice;’ and writer/director James Gunn himself will appear in the film as one of the ‘Maskless Sakaaran.'”

Okay, so those don’t seem too out of the ordinary and hard to believe, but here is the big kicker,

“But saving perhaps the best for last… we’re not exactly sure what it means yet — if anything — but while he couldn’t get himself a 25th anniversary Blu-ray (and not from lack of trying), Marvel legend Howard the Duck is somewhere to be found in the film. This inference comes from a line in the end titles that credits co-creators Steve Gerber and Val Mayerik. Whether it’s just a film/comic Peter Quill was familiar with before he was abducted from Earth or we’re about to have a new entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is just about anyone’s guess. But with San Diego Comic-Con just around the corner…”

If you aren’t familiar with Howard the Duck, here he is, rocking out to his own theme song, in his own solo film from 1986.

Most say that it was the WORST superhero film ever. To be honest, I think it’s bit of a cult classic. If it’s on TV while I’m channel surfing, I have no problem watching it, even if it is a pretty campy movie.

So, actually if this were to be true, it would actually make sense and be a perfect time for Howard the Duck to make a cameo. Think about it, a talking duck from outer space would actually fit in with a comic book based film that takes place in space and includes a giant one-phrase speaking tree, and a wise-cracking raccoon.

“Howard the Duck…Yeah!”

