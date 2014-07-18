Nuke the Fridge Is Giving Away “The Art And Making Of HERCULES”

“The Art And Making Of HERCULES” features more than 200 photos and drawings and it’s the official full-color illustrated companion book to the movie Hercules, the live-action adventure film from MGM/Paramount starring Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson that’s directed by Brett Ratner, based on the bestselling graphic novel. You can now win “The Art And Making Of HERCULES” by joining the raffle below and following the directions!

Fate has not been kind to Hercules. The legendary hero-warrior has endured the twelve harsh labors and the loss of his family, and he is now a world-weary mercenary with a loyal band of fighters, all seeking redemption for past misdeeds. In this new adventure, he agrees to help the King of Thrace build an army to fight a tyrannical warlord, then finds himself tested once more when he discovers unexpected treachery and betrayal. But for good to triumph and justice to prevail, Hercules must face the sins of his past—and embrace the hero he once was.

An epic film of gigantic scope and complexity, the film Hercules was shot live entirely on location in Budapest with locations, sets, kingdoms, battles, weapons, warriors, and horses replicating the world centuries ago. This spectacular book fully details the challenging behind-the-scenes creative accomplishment, with details on the sets, costumes, battle sequences, with storyboards, concept art, commentaries from the cast and crew, and extracts from graphic novel and comic book script.

The film stars the hugely popular “The Rock,” Dwayne Johnson and distinguished British actors Rufus Sewell, Ian McShane, John Hurt, and Joseph Fiennes. Director Brett Ratner assembled a top crew to create the film, including Production Designer Jean-Vincent Puzos, (300; Amour; 10,000 BC); Costume Designer Jany Temime (Skyfall and all 10 Harry Potter movies); Art Directors Robert Cowper and Jason Knox-Johnson, (Saving Private Ryan, Inception; Skyfall); Cinematographer Dante Spinotti (X-Men: The Last Stand; The Last of the Mohicans); and Visual Effects Supervisor John Bruno, (Avatar; Titanic; Terminator 2.)