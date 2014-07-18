On sale during San Diego’s world famous Comic-Con International, MNS Cards is selling the Classic Monster Art Convention Card Pack. The packs will celebrate and update the famous “Art of Robert Aragon” trading card set, which was released late last year. The trading cards have proven to be very popular with collectors. With the update, fans and collectors can start their own collections or expand their existing trading card sets.
The packs are available at Mark’s Non-Sports Cards (Booth #5616,) and will be limited to 1500 numbered packs. Each pack will retail for $40.00 and feature all new cards. Here are some more exciting details.
In addition to the packs, MNS Cards will be distributing a different promo each day of the convention beginning on Thursday, July 24th. There will be four promos altogether. (The promos will follow the five promo cards that were released last year.)
Thursday, July 24th – Promo 6 (Colin Clive as Dr. Victor Frankenstein)
Friday, July 25th – Promo 7 (Boris Karloff as Frankenstein’s Monster)
Saturday, July 26th – Promo 8 (Death Moth)
Sunday, July 27th – Promo 9 (Lon Chaney, Sr. as the Phantom of the Opera)
Note: Dealers buying packs at the convention will receive promo cards in advance of the convention.