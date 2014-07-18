Nerdrage: The Silent Killer

Editorial by Jamie Cottle

This has been a big week for Nerdrage. A Girl Thor, a new Captain America, an “Apple inspired” Iron Man, a new Avengers team, and more TMNT movie footage. The Internet has been set ablaze by outrage and first world problems.

Like many, I too suffer from Nerdrage. My gripes aren’t very unique: event burnout, sticker shock from cover prices, and jaded reaction to publicity announcements.

No one likes to be angry. I’m sure many would appreciate a cure for our affliction and I believe I have it. It comes from understanding the causes of Nerdrage.

I would love to enjoy my comics with the zeal I used to when I was 12. I could walk into my store, get my books, and spend the afternoon surrounded by newsprint and adventure. Today, I read a book and put it down. Sometimes I fume, others I’m satisfied, but most times I’m awash with buyer’s remorse.

Why? Nerdrage, or as medical professionals refer to it NR, is the silent killer of fun, and it’s caused by being an adult.

Don’t believe me? Let’s run through a mental exercise. Journey with me, if you will, to 1991. I’m 12 and walking out of the local pharmacy with my comics. Yes, comics could be purchased publicly in those days. They were readily available in grocery stores too. No need to walk into disturbing specialty stores to find my four color fantasies. In my hand is Captain America #392 (yes, we let issue counts get that high) the conclusion of, “The Superia Strategem.”

If you don’t recall that particular opus of comicdom let’s recap. Cap, Diamondback (his GF of the era) and the mercenary Paladin get tipped off that all the female villains are going on a cruise (yes I’m serious) with a new mysterious person named Superia. They investigate and discover Superia plans to turn the world’s men into women so they can finally know a woman’s plight. (YES! I’m serious…stop asking) The best part is Superia has already put her plan into action. This cruise is little more than a courtesy announcement. Cap risks it all, by all I mean his gender, to bring this nefarious plan to a close.

To a 12 year old boy his hero being turned into a girl is really high stakes. To that same adult it’s full of madcap, mad science, fun that even Rick Remender would be challenged to match it.

It’s FUN! The only thing that stops you enjoying it is the voice in your head picking the plan apart or rolling your eyes at the overt mischaracterization of feminism. Even worse, taking umbrage at the idea that feminism is something to be opposed by our Star Spangled Avenger.

These voices repeat in your head and as you consider each position more arguments emerge. Each makes you madder, each one more offensive than the last, before long we’re into full-blown NR.

Like any good disease Nerdrage has more than one catalyst and vector of infection. A second comes from how we identify personally with our favorite heroes. When a change is made to our adopted hero we take it personal. It’s offensive, who is the publisher to tell us we’re not good enough in our current form? We’ve been giving them our money for decades supporting them every month, old issues rest in piles wherever we can put them.

This attitude is reflected in the following statements:

“Thor Can’t be a girl! Mjolnir clearly states, “Whosoever holds this hammer if HE be worth, shall posses the power of THOR!”

“Spiderman can’t be married to a supermodel! He’s our lovable loser!”

“Spiderman can’t be divorced! He’s been with Mary Jane my whole life!”

“Bucky can’t come back, he’s ’bucky-dead!’ ”

“ You can’t bring back Jason Todd- we voted him dead!”

Joe Quesada is often accredited with the sentiment that, “comics are the illusion of change.” He appears to be vindicated as every time they actually change something, no matter how temporary, a cavalcade of Nerdrage and abusive comments accompanies the change.

Up until now we’ve discussed the personal symptoms of NR, but it effects the broader world as a whole.

Another symptom related to our personal identification with these characters is how we can’t leave our characters behind. They have to grow up with us and get jaded alongside us. Their worldview needs to reflect ours.

The result? Nerdrage is silently killing comics.

Comics universes are strewn with characters rife with self-doubt, leading lives devoid of joy, full of emotional conflict and completely alien to the colorful adventurers we first fell in love with.

Sound familiar?

These characters ostracize the medium from new readers. There’s too much history and moping, not enough fun. Why would a teen drop 3 bucks to read 28 pages of superheroes hashing out their scared psyches of the past 20 years when they can pick up any manga and: pilot robots, fight aliens, and score with their high school sweetheart?

The point here is that these characters shouldn’t bogged down in there histories and motivating forces. Spider-Man blames himself for the death of his Uncle Ben. When the book works he might mention it once or twice but never at the cost of the story, his trauma is not the story, it’s the motivator for his actions within the story. That he can act to save lives regardless of his personal drama makes him selfless, and that makes him a hero.

There is a cure for NR, but it requires concentration and discipline. When change is announced, when the plot makes no sense, when a bit of continuity is overlooked or ret-conned you’ll feel that kneejerk reaction building. That’s when you step out of the situation mentally and say, “this is just a story get over yourself and enjoy it.” You never know- today’s “publicity stunt” can turn into tomorrow’s “incredible run” or “classic story.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Jamie is a just like you, jaded and suffering from 3rd stage NR, but together we can find a cure. Join him, won’t you? Also, even at 12, he thought Cap-Wolf was a stupid plot.