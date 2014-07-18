Check out the latest character posters featuring Fish, Shoe, Oilcan and Sparky from THE BOXTROLLS!

THE BOXTROLLS releases in theaters on September 26!

A family event movie from the creators of “Coraline” and “ParaNorman” that introduces audiences to a new breed of family – The Boxtrolls, a community of quirky, mischievous creatures who have lovingly raised an orphaned human boy named Eggs (voiced by Isaac Hempstead-Wright) in the amazing cavernous home they’ve built beneath the streets of Cheesebridge. When the town’s villain, Archibald Snatcher (Academy Award winner Ben Kingsley), comes up with a plot to get rid of the Boxtrolls, Eggs decides to venture above ground, “into the light,” where he meets and teams up with fabulously feisty Winnie (Elle Fanning). Together, they devise a daring plan to save Eggs’ family.

Un evento cinematográfico para toda la familia de los creadores de “Coraline” y “ParaNorman”, que le presenta a las audiencias a un nuevo tipo de familia: los Boxtrolls, una comunidad de criaturas estrafalarias y traviesas que han criado con amor a un niño humano huérfano llamado Eggs (con la voz de Isaac Hempstead-Wright) en la asombrosa casa cavernosa que han construido debajo de las calles de Cheesebridge. Cuando el villano del pueblo, Archibald Snatcher (el ganador del Premio de la Academia Ben Kingsley), propone un plan para eliminar a los Boxtrolls, Eggs decide aventurarse a la superficie, “para encontrar la luz”, y allí conoce y se hace amigo de la fabulosamente enérgica Winnie (Elle Fanning). Juntos, conciben un osado plan para salvar a la familia de Eggs.