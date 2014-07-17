EXCLUSIVE – Spoiler for THE FAST AND THE FURIOUS 7 and 8

An inside source has informed us ( NUKE THE FRIDGE ) with a scoop from the set about a fight scene that was filmed for the upcoming sixth sequel. In addition, there may be some room in Dom’s crew to add one more person for the next film in the franchise. Read on!

The action packed “Fast and the Furious 7” will feature a fight scene between Letty (actress Michelle Rodriguez) and Hector (Noel Gugliemi.) Apparently, Letty dukes it out with Hector and cleans his clock but good.

Also, Hector, who has not been seen since the very first film in the franchise way back in 2001, WILL return in the “Fast & Furious 8” as a part of Dom’s ever growing money hungry crew.

Here’s the storyline for the action/crime/thriller sequel.

Ian Shaw (Jason Statham) seeks revenge against Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew for the death of his brother Owen (originally portrayed by Luke Evans in “Fast & Furious 6.”)

“Fast & Furious 7” is set for an April 3, 2015 release. The film stars Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Statham, Dwayne Johnson, Ronda Rousey, Lucas Black, Kurt Russell, Djimon Hounsou, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tyrese Gibson, Tony Jaa, Brittney Alger, Shad Moss (rumored,) Ludacris, Sal Longobardo, Johnny Strong (rumored,) Cody Walker, Anna Colwell, John Brotherton, King, Caleb Walker, Ali Fazal, Andrew Ayala, Janell Islas, Susan Santiago, Jon Komp Shin, Robert Pralgo, Ashley James, Alex McGee, Andrea Torres, Brian Mahoney, Yarett Harper, John Cenatiempo, Noel Gugliemi, Roman Mitichyan, Bradley Bowen, Dana Langshaw, Benjamin Blankenship, J.J. Phillips, Kalon Jackson, Euseph Messiah, Claire Callaway, Taylor McPherson, Sara Sohn, Alan Boell, Viktor Hernandez, Abigail Gamache, James Bundy, Peter John Akister, Reece Purdy and Kieran Rosevear. Chris Morgan wrote the screenplay based on the characters created by Gary Scott Thompson. James Wan directs.

Source: Nuke the Fridge